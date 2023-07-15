New jewellery store opened

Amritsar, July 14
Women all over the country have their own unique style and Mia by Tanishq offers beautiful jewellery pieces that enhance their personality.
This was stated by Rajiv Chandrasekhar Menon, national head, Mia by Tanishq, during the opening of its new store at CEE TEE Mall here on Thursday. The store has also offered an inaugural discount of 20 per cent till July 16.
He added that the store features some of Mia’s most elegant and charming jewellery pieces in vibrant colour stones, dazzling gold, sparkling diamond and shining silver.
