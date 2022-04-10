New Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh assumes charge

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 9

Maintaining law and order, curbing drug peddling and streamlining traffic in the holy city that witnesses maximum footfall of devotees from Indian and abroad besides visits of VVIPs, will be among my priorities, said newly appointed Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh.

He took charge from outgoing Police Commissioner Sukhchain Singh Gill. Earlier, he paid obeisance at the Golden Temple before joining.

Speaking to the media, he appealed to people to cooperate with the Police Department in maintaining peace. He said a special campaign would be launched against cyber fraudsters.

He said pending complaints would also be taken up on a priority.

A 1997 batch IPS, Arun Pal Singh started his carrier as ASP in Amritsar in 1998-99. Before his posting as the city Police Commissioner, he was posted as IG Jalandhar range. He also remained posted as SSP in Kapurthala, Nawanshehar, Khanna, Sangrur and Faridkot. He was also deputed as DIG CM security, DIG Intelligence, DIG Jalandhar Range, IG PAP and as IG Crime.

He was also awarded with the Police medal for meritorious service besides being honoured with the Award of Director General Commendation Disc twice.