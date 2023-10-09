Newborn kidnapped from Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, October 8

A new-born boy was kidnapped by a woman and her two accomplices from Guru Nanak Dev Hospital (GNDH) around 4 am here today. The incident was captured in the footage of the CCTV camera and the police have started a probe.

Perturbed over the incident, family members of the boy allegedly misbehaved with Medical Superintendent Dr Karamjit Singh and also damaged property of the hospital. The hospital authorities lodged a complaint with the police following the incident.

The police have registered a case and launched further probe. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Varinder Singh Khosa said the police had got vital clues in the case and hopefully the suspects would be arrested soon.

Harpreet Singh, father of the boy, told the police that his wife was admitted to Bebe Nanki Ward of the hospital on September 23 and she gave birth to a boy on October 6 through C-Section. He said it was after 14 years of their marriage that they were blessed with a child. However, three days after birth, the boy was kidnapped by an unknown woman along with her two accomplices around 4 am today.

A hospital official said the baby was with family members, who took him outside the ward. He said the security guard asked them to take the boy inside ward, but the family did not listen. In the night, the gates of the ward are locked due to security reasons. Around 4 am, an unidentified woman kidnapped the boy.

As per initial investigation, the woman befriended the family in the hospital complex. The family said they did not have any inkling that the woman would kidnap their child. She told the family that her relative had also given birth to a child. She stayed with the boy’s family in the night. She was also playing with the child. In the night, when the family went to sleep, the woman abducted the boy and fled with her accomplices on a bike.

Khosa said a case under Sections 363 and 365 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the trio at the Majitha road police station here. He said the police had got vital clues in the case.