Amritsar: Newly married woman dies days after ‘falling’ from second floor

Amritsar, March 31

A newly married woman has died days after allegedly falling from the second floor of the residential quarters of Beas Hospital here, the police said on Sunday.

The deceased identified as Kavita Kumari (26), who hailed from Kangra in Himachal Pradesh, suffered critical head injuries due to the fall on March 26 and succumbed to her injuries at a private hospital here on Saturday.

On a complaint filed by the victim’s father Bhagwan Das, the police have arrested her husband Rajat Kumar and his mother Lalita Devi - both residents of Kangra - on charges of dowry death.

Bhagwan Das told the police that his daughter got married to Rajat Kumar around five months ago. She was a staff nurse at Dera Beas Hospital. He said five days ago, he got a call from Rajat that his daughter had fallen from the second floor and was critically injured.

He alleged that Rajat used to harass her for dowry, and demanded money from them also.

Sub-inspector Gurmit Singh of Beas Police station said a case was lodged under Section 304-B of the IPC, and both the accused were arrested.

