Next hearing on Mayor’s floor test on May 4

Amritsar, April 23

Though the matter of floor test of the Municipal Corporation general house is sub judice in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Senior Deputy Mayor Raman Bakshi, petitioner in the case, claimed that they would fight for their rights till the end of the tenure of the House. The next hearing of the case is on May 4 and the petitioner is hopeful that the court would ask to conduct the floor test.

However, Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu has already announced that he is ready for the floor test as he has a majority of councillors to show.

Senior Deputy Mayor Raman Bakshi said, “If Karamjit Singh Rintu is ready for the floor test then he should inform the court of this.”