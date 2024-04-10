NGO celebrates anniversary with pledge to work for community growth

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 9

Punjabi Samvad, a local NGO dedicated to social welfare, commemorated its 15th anniversary at Punjab Natshala in the city. The event highlighted the NGO’s unwavering commitment to child education and promoting women empowerment. The anniversary programme, attended by dignitaries from various sections of society, showcased Punjabi Samvad’s work for community development over the past decade and a half.

MLA North Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh was the chief guest at the event. Dignitaries including Ashok Talwar, Mandeep Singh Ahuja, Harpreet Arora and corporate strategist Gireesh Damodaran were the guests of honour. President of Punjabi Samvad Jyoti Bawa and Raghav Seth hosted the programme. A highlight of the event was the presentation of the ‘Inspirational Icon Award 2024’ to eight exceptional women who have demonstrated remarkable achievements in their respective fields. These women, recognised for their outstanding contributions to society, serve as inspirational figures for the community at large.

The awardees included Dr Mohinder Sangeeta, Simrat Gagan, Ritu Vasudev, Srishti Anand, Tanisha Krishan Khanna, Ramadeep Walia, Dr Harpreet Kaur and Mehak Kapoor. Jyoti Bawa, president of Punjabi Samvad, expressed gratitude to all supporters, volunteers and beneficiaries who have been part of the organisation’s journey towards positive social change. He laid stress on importance of collective efforts in creating a more equitable and inclusive society. The anniversary celebrations not only marked a significant milestone for Punjabi Samvad, but also reaffirmed its commitment to continue serving the community.

