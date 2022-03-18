NGO holds plantation drive

Amritsar, March 17
Washington-based environmental organisation EcoSikh has announced the plantation of 400 forests in India and other parts of the world.
The announcement was made as part of the celebration of the Sikh Environment Day (SED) that falls on March 14.
EcoSikh planted a forest of 1,150 trees in Ireland and of 500 trees in Derbyshire, UK. In addition, a forest of 250 trees was planted in Surrey, Canada.
These forests of are called “Guru Nanak Sacred Forests” named after the founder of the Sikh faith and this campaign started in 2019 when Sikhs celebrated his 550th birth-anniversary.
Dr Rajwant Singh (USA), EcoSikh Founder and Global president, stated, “The Sacred Forest project has become a community based initiative. This was certainly a solid step to mitigate the effects of climate change.” —
