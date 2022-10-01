 NGO hosts free medical camp : The Tribune India

CAMPUS NOTES

NGO hosts free medical camp

A medical camp being organised in Amritsar. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: NGO Mission Deep organised a medical camp for underprivileged kids in its school. Medical graduates and interns from Government Medical College, Amritsar visited the campus. Dr Manmeet Kaur Sodhi ( HOD Department of Pediatrics, Govt.Medical College) along with Dr Jaikirat Singh Gugnani, Dr Abhishek, Dr Manmohan Sandhu and Dr Nitesh Mahajan voluntary performed various medical check-up of students. The medical staff provided counselling on hygiene and sanitation, importance of safe drinking water, modern day health lifestyle related diseases, preventive measures to avoid contagious diseases. The kids learnt about many health topics and had their health examined, which was quite engaging. Students from the educational trust received free medical check-up and medication during the camp. Sanitary pads were distributed to the female students, who were also educated on a variety of menstrual health issues. The medical camp was organised under the supervision of NGO members.

Career counselling programme held

A career counselling program was organised by The Institute of the Chartered Accountants of India under the aegis of career counselling committee of Spring Dale Senior Secondary School. Chartered Accountant Trivani Sehgal, a motivational speaker and corporate trainer addressed high school and pre- college students explaining them about the related requirements and criteria pertaining to age, qualification, subjects, passing percentage, job prospects, pay packages etc. attached to the chartered accountancy course. She apprised the students of different classes about the professional course that equips one with technical knowledge to manage finance, accountancy and taxation required for any business entity or organisation. Principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma emphasised at consistency, hard work and interpersonal skills that the students need to nurture in order to successfully achieve the distinguished degree.

Lawn tennis tournaments at GNDU

The interdepartmental lawn tennis tournament of Guru Nanak Dev University was organised in the university campus under FIT INDIA Program of Government of India. Dr Amandeep Singh, teacher in charge GNDU Campus Sports & Nodal Officer - GNDU Fit India Programme, said 17 men’s and 12 women’s teams of various departments participated in the competitions. In the women’s category, Electronics Department and in men’s category Punjab School of Economics won the tournaments respectively. Prof Anish Dua, Dean Students Welfare congratulated players, who got positions in the tournaments.

Freshers’ fiesta at BBK DAV College

BBK DAV College for Women extended a warm welcome to its new batch of students by organising ‘Nav Bahaar Freshers’ Fiesta’ at urvi Auditorium. Youth Welfare Department planned activities in theatre, music vocal, music instrument, home science, fine arts, dance, applied art literary items, design. The programme was presided over by Principal, Dr Pushpinder Walia. The main event of the programme was the fashion show. Principal Dr Pushpinder Walia honoured the winners of various competitions and exhorted the students not to use the mobile phones and enjoy life to its fullest by spending time with nature and celebrating human relationships. She added that these kinds of events celebrate youth and their creativity. As many as 220 students were given away prizes. Taruni of BCA Semester 1 won the title of Miss BBK Fresher 2022.

World Heart Day celebrated

The World Heart Awareness Day was celebrated by the students of GNM at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital under the leadership of Dr Kamaljeet Kaur, Principal, Khalsa College of Nursing. On this occasion, the students explained in detail the importance of World Heart Day, making them aware of different diseases of the heart for the main theme of Heart Day-Use Heart for Every Heart. Public was made aware through flash cards and posters on prevention against dreadful diseases related to heart diseases. They were motivated to adopt healthy, safe eating habits and exercise in their life related to everyday lifestyle, so that timely protection can be done from high blood pressure and other heart diseases like heart attack etc.

Training programme held at GNDU

Guru Nanak Dev University organised one week training programme on ‘Advanced Characterisation Techniques for Chemical Scaffold’ under ‘Synergistic Training Program Utilising the Scientific and Technology Infrastructure (STUTI)’ in association with National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, Telangana. As many as 25 participants from different parts of country like Chennai, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Hyderabad, Karnataka, Bangalore, Jammu and Kashmir, and different Universities/Colleges of Punjab participated. The programme was sponsored by the Department of Science & Technology, Government of India under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. During this workshop the participants were exposed to Sophisticated Scientific Instruments (SSI) like X-Ray diffraction, liquid chromatography-mass spectroscopy, nuclear magnetic resonance, microwave plasma atomic emission spectroscopy, fourier transmission infrared spectro copy, confocal microscope, scanning electron microscope etc. with hands on training. The resource persons from industry, research institutions and universities interacted and shared their knowledge with the participants. Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu motivated the participants to explore different areas in the field of scientific research and use the scientific studies for the benefits of the society.

Kashmiri apples make it to Gulf supermarkets
J & K

Kashmiri apples make it to Gulf supermarkets

From singing on street bazaars of Tajikistan to joining 'Bigg Boss 16', Abdu Rozik's story of struggle will melt your heart
Entertainment

From singing in street bazaars of Tajikistan to joining 'Bigg Boss 16', Abdu Rozik's story of struggle will melt your heart

‘Me too’-accused Sajid Khan gets support from Shehnaaz Gill for Salman Khan-hosted ‘Bigg Boss 16’, netizens lash out on Sana for her video message to the director
Trending

'Me Too' accused Sajid Khan gets support from Shehnaaz Gill for Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss 16', netizens lash out on Sana for her video message to the director

No pollution certificate, no fuel from Oct 25
Nation

No pollution certificate, no fuel from Oct 25

Sidhu Moosewala’s YouTube account awarded diamond play button after crossing 1 crore subscribers, becomes 1st Punjabi singer to achieve milestone
Entertainment

Sidhu Moosewala's YouTube account awarded diamond play button after crossing 1 crore subscribers, becomes 1st Punjabi singer to achieve milestone

Watch: Terrifying video of avalanche behind Kedarnath Dham reminds viewers of 2013 disaster in Uttarakhand
Nation

Watch: Terrifying video of avalanche behind Kedarnath temple reminds viewers of 2013 disaster in Uttarakhand

Dog owners in a fix after MC ban
Chandigarh

Panchkula: Dog owners in a fix after MC ban

Deepika Padukone is all smiles amid separation rumours with Ranveer Singh: Watch video
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone is all smiles amid separation rumours with Ranveer Singh: Watch video

