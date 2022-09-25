NGO launches ambulance service in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 24

The United Sikhs, an international NGO, has launched ambulance service at three places in the region, including Amritsar, Sudhar in Ludhiana and Jammu.

The NGO stated that two of these ambulances were type-C vehicles which are large and equipped with life support systems. United Sikhs Executive Director Daljit Singh said: “Many factors have caused spurt in medical emergencies. We are trying to help people get life support at the earliest.”