NGO members urge MLA to streamline traffic in Amritsar

Traffic mismanagement and haphazard parking are major reasons behind traffic snarls. file

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 29

Newly appointed AAP MLAs have started chalking out plans to fulfil the poll promises. A delegation of Amritsar Vikas Manch, a local NGO, approached AAP MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur apprising her about traffic bottlenecks and submit suggestion to ease the traffic flow in the holy city. Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar had also expressed his desire to streamline the public transport system in Amritsar.

The legislator was urged to order removal of barricades installed on Bhandari Bridge from elevated road to Hall Gate, which have become useless after the expansion of the bridge. Commuters heading towards Hall Gate from elevated road have to divert towards the railway station via Loop Bridge. Then they move forward to the Bhandari bridge via Queens Road and Cooper Road, causing a heavy rush and jams on the Queens road and Cooper road. Along with creating traffic mess, precious time and fuel is wasted unnecessarily. So to streamline the traffic in the city, barricades installed on the Bhandari bridge must be removed without any delay.

The MLA was also requested to make arrangements for avoiding the stoppage of buses outside the bus stand. The buses arriving the city from Tarn Taran, Jandiala Guru, Mehta Chowk, Batala and other sides usually alight the passengers outside the bus stand along the boundary wall of Sangam Cinema. The e-rickshas and autos rush there to load their vehicles. Sufficient number of police personnel must be deployed outside the bus stand for not allowing the buses to stop there. All the buses are made to alight the passengers inside the bus stand.

She was also informed about the illegal sand gravel market being operated just outside her office on the GT Road adjacent to the Jahajgarh area, causing accidents of the two-wheeler riders.The two-wheelers occasionally skid over the gravel scattered on the road, leading to accidents. The squandered sand hit the eyes of the two-wheeler riders causing injuries and accidents. The district administration, Municipal Corporation and the improvement trust authorities must be persuaded to allot exclusive and proper sites to the sand gravel traders, so that this business is run without any inconveniences to the commuters.

Other issue discussed with the legislator was about the banning of entry of trucks into the city limits beyond the bypass within 5am to 10pm. Trucks plying on the city roads during day time cause serious traffic hurdles to the already over limited vehicles moving on the city roads. The stranded trucks on the roads leading to Harmandir Sahib in the Gheo Mandi, Sheran wala gate area causes huge inconveniences to the pilgrims. Even the loading unloading of the trucks must be carried out in the Transport Nagar, situated in the Jahajgarh area from 10pm to 5am. Beyond the Transport Nagar, the movement of trucks be strictly prohibited.

The MLA assured solution to the problems within a short period of time.

Nation

Tamil Nadu youth pays Rs 2.5 lakh in Rs 1 coins for his dream bike

Trending

Viral video: Anand Mahindra hails man balancing sack on his head while riding a bicycle, calls him ‘human segway’

Trending

Abandoned by flock, tiny bird shelters in UK woman’s hair for 84 days

Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

World

Shanghai begins China's biggest Covid lockdown in two years

Chandigarh

CCTV cameras go live in Chandigarh, 215 challaned

Entertainment

Sridevi, Sidharth Shukla to Sushant Rajput, Bollywood stars whose properties went to charity after their death

World

Viral video: Blind student scores in basketball game, watch the entire school erupt in joy

No-confidence motion: Trouble for Pakistan PM Imran Khan as ally MQM-P deserts ruling PTI

Ludhiana blast case: NIA teams carry out search operation in Khanna

Sources said NIA team was conducting raid at the old house o...

Home ministry issues notification for implementation of Central Service Rules in Chandigarh, to be effective from April 1

The rules may be called the Union Territory of Chandigarh Em...

PM Modi attends BIMSTEC Summit, seeks greater regional cooperation as stability of international borders in question

India to provide USD 1 million in aid to augment operational...

Ex-journalist among 2 terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter

Police said Rayees Ahmad Bhat had been a journalist previous...

Amritsar: Man thrashed by people for 'stealing' motorcycle

Major setback to Congress as Amritsar councillor Jatinderpal Singh Moti Bhatia joins AAP

Centre failed to double our income: Farmers

Bank strike taking toll on trade: Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal

Amritsar: Play highlights stress of living under lockdown

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa dists sans judge, litigants suffer

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa dists sans judge, litigants suffer

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

Union home ministry issues notification for implementation of Central Service Rules in Chandigarh; to be effective from April 1

Chandigarh extends bird park timings

Delhi cops nab 3 for Youth Akali Dal leader Middukhera murder

Central Service Rules: Nurses' union organises thanksgiving rally in Chandigarh

Zirakpur: 2 women labourers killed, 5 hurt as shed gives way

Severe heat wave predicted in parts of Delhi on Wednesday, Thursday

2018 CS assault case: CM Kejriwal, his deputy kingpins of conspiracy, chief secretary tells court

Delhi Assembly passes Rs 75,800 crore budget

Massive fire breaks out at Delhi's Ghazipur landfill site; minister demands report

Speaker suspends 3 BJP MLAs amid chaos in Delhi Assembly

Cracks appeared due to digging in unapproved area, says MC chief

Leopard enters house, injures man in Mukerian

Jalandhar man alleges son 14-year-old being implicated in theft case

Jalandhar: Revenue Dept employees go on indefinite strike, public feel heat

Siddi dhamal, naati hold audiences captive

Ludhiana blast case: NIA teams carry out search operation in Khanna

Bhagat Singh hospital to be built on City Centre site: Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi

Only 2 Ludhiana Cong ex-MLAs attend meeting with Navjot Singh Sidhu

Two-day strike by bank staff, unions hit trade, industry in Ludhiana

Make report on road constructed with waste plastic, Mayor asks Ludhiana MC officials

Vaccination centres found shut after 2 pm in Patiala

Punjabi University passes Rs 207-cr deficit Budget

Patiala: Online faculty programme