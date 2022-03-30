NGO members urge MLA to streamline traffic in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 29

Newly appointed AAP MLAs have started chalking out plans to fulfil the poll promises. A delegation of Amritsar Vikas Manch, a local NGO, approached AAP MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur apprising her about traffic bottlenecks and submit suggestion to ease the traffic flow in the holy city. Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar had also expressed his desire to streamline the public transport system in Amritsar.

The legislator was urged to order removal of barricades installed on Bhandari Bridge from elevated road to Hall Gate, which have become useless after the expansion of the bridge. Commuters heading towards Hall Gate from elevated road have to divert towards the railway station via Loop Bridge. Then they move forward to the Bhandari bridge via Queens Road and Cooper Road, causing a heavy rush and jams on the Queens road and Cooper road. Along with creating traffic mess, precious time and fuel is wasted unnecessarily. So to streamline the traffic in the city, barricades installed on the Bhandari bridge must be removed without any delay.

The MLA was also requested to make arrangements for avoiding the stoppage of buses outside the bus stand. The buses arriving the city from Tarn Taran, Jandiala Guru, Mehta Chowk, Batala and other sides usually alight the passengers outside the bus stand along the boundary wall of Sangam Cinema. The e-rickshas and autos rush there to load their vehicles. Sufficient number of police personnel must be deployed outside the bus stand for not allowing the buses to stop there. All the buses are made to alight the passengers inside the bus stand.

She was also informed about the illegal sand gravel market being operated just outside her office on the GT Road adjacent to the Jahajgarh area, causing accidents of the two-wheeler riders.The two-wheelers occasionally skid over the gravel scattered on the road, leading to accidents. The squandered sand hit the eyes of the two-wheeler riders causing injuries and accidents. The district administration, Municipal Corporation and the improvement trust authorities must be persuaded to allot exclusive and proper sites to the sand gravel traders, so that this business is run without any inconveniences to the commuters.

Other issue discussed with the legislator was about the banning of entry of trucks into the city limits beyond the bypass within 5am to 10pm. Trucks plying on the city roads during day time cause serious traffic hurdles to the already over limited vehicles moving on the city roads. The stranded trucks on the roads leading to Harmandir Sahib in the Gheo Mandi, Sheran wala gate area causes huge inconveniences to the pilgrims. Even the loading unloading of the trucks must be carried out in the Transport Nagar, situated in the Jahajgarh area from 10pm to 5am. Beyond the Transport Nagar, the movement of trucks be strictly prohibited.

The MLA assured solution to the problems within a short period of time.