NGO Amritsar Vikas Manch releases agenda of demands for holy city

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 1

In the wake of Assembly elections, Amritsar Vikas Manch, a local NGO, has released the agenda of demands for the development and beautification of the holy city. Principal Kulwant Singh Ankhi, office bearer of AVM said, “Amritsar, which has religious, historical, national as well as international importance, received has step-motherly treatment from the successive state governments. The city received no mega industrial parks, no IT projects and no food parks in the past 20 years. International Convention Center-cum-Exhibition Centre is pending since 2009. PGIHER which was announced in 2015 by Arun Jaitley is still pending as the government is not interested to acquire 32 acres of land in Amritsar while thousands of acres have been acquired in Mohali in past 10 years”.

The NGO today released its agenda of demands which should be implemented by the next government who comes to power in the state in the term of next five years.

AVM sought establishment of AIIMS in Amritsar or the upgrade of medical college in Amritsar into AIIMS and to create 2,000 acres land bank to develop IT parks, medicity, education city, international convention-cum-exhibition center, International Cricket Stadium.

NGO also demanded mega industrial parks: textile parks, hosiery and readymade garments, electronics and food parks.