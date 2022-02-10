NGO Amritsar Vikas Manch reminds BJP of its last poll promises

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 9

Reacting to BJP’s election manifesto, a local NGO demanded the party to fulfil the announcements made by the BJP earlier when it had an alliance with SAD.

Amritsar Vikas Manch demanded from Narendra Modi to complete various projects announced in the past. “Despite second largest city with religious, historical and tourist importance, Amritsar doesn’t have super-specialty hospital like AIIMS. The former finance minister late Arun Jaitley had sanctioned setting up of AIIMS in Amritsar during the 2014 Budget session, but it was relocated from Amritsar to Bathinda due to political pressure imposed by the Badals.

Amritsar Medical College, which is the oldest medical college in northern India before Independence, is not receiving due attention and funds from the Punjab Government and thus cannot compete with institutes like AIIMS,” said Kulwant Singh Ankhi of AVM. AVM strongly demanded the opening of trade via Attari to boost trade and economy of Punjab.

Recently, it has been mutually decided by the Central Asian countries to increase trade among these countries and India. The shortest route to these countries is through Attari. If this route is opened, then trade worth Rs100 billion can be transacted via Attari, which will transform Punjab, especially Amritsar into Singapore. Punjab is a landlocked state, while Central Asian countries are also landlocked. The Indian government is requested to negotiate with Pakistan to start mutual trade as well as convince Pakistan to allow transit trade to Central Asian countries.

Apart from this, the Delhi-Toronto and Delhi-Vancouver flights should be re-routed via Amritsar because of huge demand.

#narendra modi