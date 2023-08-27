NGO sends relief material to flood-hit in Kangra

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 26

Dr Ashok Uppal, founder of Uppal Neuro Hospital and NGO Mission Rahat, on Saturday sent a truckload of food materials, including medicines, for residents of Kotla village in Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh, which was recently affected by a cloudburst.

Dr Uppal said around 500 residents of the village were at present living in a community building as their houses had damaged.

Dr Salil Uppal of the NGO said they had sent ration, medicines and money to affected people. He said they prayed that Himachal came out of this situation as soon as possible.

