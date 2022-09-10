NGT unhappy over slow progress of projects in city

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 9

Despite repeated notices issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the work of bio-remediation of garbage, source segregation, common effluent treatment plant (CETP), solid waste management and sewerage treatment plant is not being taken as per its recommendations.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) Monitoring Committee headed by former Justice Jasbir Singh recently reviewed the progress of ongoing projects in Amritsar and expressed displeasure over the slow progress of the solid waste management project, sewage treatment plant, CETP, source segregation and other works.

Though officials of solid waste management company have assured that they would complete the bioremediation of garbage at the Bhagtanwala garbage dump by September 2023, but it seems to be an impossible task to process around 7 lakh tonnes of garbage in one year. The company has failed to fulfil its promises made during the last few years. The solid waste management even failed to construct a composite pad on the dump and set up the energy plant.

In order to improve the source aggregation management in the district, an appeal was made to the residents of the city to give wet and dry waste separately

Municipal Corporation officials also made a provision to impose a fine for not segregating garbage at source. Besides, the segregation of medical waste is also in focus. However, the ground situation is different from what the MC claims. The MC is also motivating the bulk waste generators to set up in-house plants to process the garbage.

The NGT team also directed the municipal officials to install CCTVs at the dump sites. The MC also failed to develop a green belt around the garbage dump, which was recommended by the NGT three years ago.

Now, the NGT also has expressed worry over the depletion of groundwater level in and around the city. As per the NGT directions, there is a ban on the use of groundwater in construction work and treated water should be used for this. The MC should make a provision to provide treated water at reasonable prices for construction works, which also contribute to increase the revenue of the municipal corporation.

The treated water should also be used for sprinkling before cleaning the roads, reducing air pollution. The treated water can also be used for irrigation purposes and the departments concerned should launch a vigorous campaign to motivate the farmers in this regard.