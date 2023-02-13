NHAI to connect sewerage with main sewage pipe

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, February 12

Thousands of residents of ward number 32 and its surrounding areas have heaved a sigh of relief with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) announcing that the sewerage of their localities would be connected with the main sewage pipe to be laid under the National Highway passing through.

Localities like Garden Enclave, Pritam Enclave, Hardev Enclave and some nearby areas which fall in the Amritsar East assembly constituency will get sewerage connectivity. All these localities are situated on the city outskirts and came up in the last two decades as a result of fast-paced urbanisation. Since then, the sewerage in these localities have been discharging waste in the open and nearby drains.

Former IAS Dr Jagmohan Singh Raju, who is also the BJP state vice-president, took up the matter with the NHAI.

Residents of the above colonies falling in the bypass area of the city approached Dr Raju. Sewerage was laid in the colonies but it was not connected to the main sewage pipeline laid across the National Highway.