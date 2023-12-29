NHAI to install signboards to facilitate tourists

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 28

In a meeting to discuss the traffic situation during the New Year celebrations and the rise in number of tourists arriving in the city, Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori and Police Commissioner (CP) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar instructed officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to install signboards in front of the Daburji Police Lines. They said it would help travellers know the route to Gurdaspur, Jammu, the Attari-Wagah border, airport bypass and other destinations.

Thori said for the traffic coming to the Attari-Wagah border, signboards must be installed 500 metres behind Army Gate No. 2 and India Gate so that travellers could find the bypass route. He asked municipal corporation (MC) officials to install signboards on the Bhandari Bridge road leading to the Golden Temple. He told the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) and MC officials to make arrangements for the parking of buses in Mall Mandi, Firecracker Market, Jahajgarh and the bypass.

The CP said unauthorised encroachments on roads would be removed. He instructed officials to install reflectors and blinkers at the entry and exit points of the BRTS. He said plying private and government buses in the BRTS corridor was prohibited. The CP appealed to people to drive vehicles within speed limit during fog so that accidents could be averted.