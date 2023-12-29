NHAI to install signboards to facilitate tourists

Amritsar, December 28
In a meeting to discuss the traffic situation during the New Year celebrations and the rise in number of tourists arriving in the city, Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori and Police Commissioner (CP) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar instructed officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to install signboards in front of the Daburji Police Lines. They said it would help travellers know the route to Gurdaspur, Jammu, the Attari-Wagah border, airport bypass and other destinations.
Thori said for the traffic coming to the Attari-Wagah border, signboards must be installed 500 metres behind Army Gate No. 2 and India Gate so that travellers could find the bypass route. He asked municipal corporation (MC) officials to install signboards on the Bhandari Bridge road leading to the Golden Temple. He told the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) and MC officials to make arrangements for the parking of buses in Mall Mandi, Firecracker Market, Jahajgarh and the bypass.
The CP said unauthorised encroachments on roads would be removed. He instructed officials to install reflectors and blinkers at the entry and exit points of the BRTS. He said plying private and government buses in the BRTS corridor was prohibited. The CP appealed to people to drive vehicles within speed limit during fog so that accidents could be averted.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
As dense fog reduces visibility, several Delhi-bound trains delayed
IMD warns of dense fog over Punjab and Haryana in the next 4...
Another state bars Donald Trump from ballot as US Supreme Court weighs states' authority to block former president
The decision by Secretary of State Shenna Bellows follows a ...
Shots fired at house of Lakshmi Narayan temple chief's son in Canada’s Surrey
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are investigating the inci...
Security check carried out at Mangaluru airport following bomb threat
Mangaluru is one among the multiple airports in the country ...
ULFA, Centre and Assam to sign tripartite peace accord
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam Chief Minister Himanta ...