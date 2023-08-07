NIA chief Dinkar Gupta pays obeisance at Darbar Sahib, Amritsar

Amritsar, August 6
National Investigation Agency (NIA) chief Dinkar Gupta reached the holy city on Sunday to seek blessings at Shri Darbar Sahib. This is his first visit after being transferred from the post of the Punjab DGP. Gupta said this was his private visit and he here was only to seek the guru’s blessings. Gupta circumambulated the Golden Temple before paying obeisance.
Gupta was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Parminder Singh Bhandal.
The NIA chief refused to answer other questions asked by the media citing that this was his private visit. He refused to answer a query on the NIA’s raid at the office of Khalsa Aid in Patiala.
