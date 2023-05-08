NIA team visits Amritsar to probe twin low intensity blasts

Amritsar, May 8
An NIA team has arrived in Amritsar to probe into the twin low intensity blasts which occurred near Saragarhi multi-storey parking on Heritage Street here.
The team held meeting with the police officials besides taking the details from the forensic examination teams.
The Heritage Street turned into fortress when the team visited the spot. The police also deputed cops at the rooftop of the multi-storey parking to keep an eye on the unscrupulous elements.
First blast occurred on Saturday night while another low intensity explosion happened today morning.
Earlier in the day, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav visited the spot. He stated that crude locally assembled material was used for explosions.
