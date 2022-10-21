NIA teams raid IELTS centre at Chohla Sahib, quiz owner

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 20

A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a raid at the residence and office of Amritpal Singh, a resident of Karmunwala on Thursday.

Amritpal Singh runs Sandhu Tour and Travel Agency besides an IELTS centre in Chohla Sahib village.

The convoy of the NIA accompanied by the district police reached the Chohla Sahib area early in the morning and started a search at his residence in Karmunwala village and at his office in Chohla Sahib bus stand area.

The NIA with its two teams, had more than 40 officials. One of the teams conducted a search at the palatial house of Amritpal Singh and the second at his office. The search at the office of Amritpal Singh concluded at about 3 pm while the search at his residence was still on till the filing of the news.

The motive behind the raid and any of the objectionable material recovered during it had not been revealed by the officials of the NIA to the media.

Amritpal Singh belongs to a middle class family but has established himself in a short period.

Amritpal Singh was not in the area today. His wife and mother were in the house and his staff was present in the office but they refused to respond to the query of the newsmen.

The NIA team in its raids recovered Indian currency worth Rs 1.3 crore from his house, which was considered to be illegal, it was disclosed by SSP Ranjit Singh Dhillon. The NIA team took away some of the important document related to the transaction of his business. The agency took signatures of the family members of Amritpal Singh in the proceedings of the raid.

