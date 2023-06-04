Night domination operations along Indo-Pak border to nail drug traffickers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 3

The night domination operations in border villages along the Indo-Pak border here is helping the Punjab Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) in foiling the attempts of cross border drug traffickers in smuggling of contraband and arms to Indian territory.

On the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, the Punjab Police in a joint operation with BSF has led to the seizure of 5.2 kg of heroin.

Around 100km of border from Gharinda to Ramdass townships falls under five police stations — Gharinda, Lopoke, Bhindi Saida, Ajnala and Ramdass. The movement of drones in these areas have seen a rise following which the police had decided to start complete night domination from 2-5 km ahead of the barbed fence.

“The Punjab government has provided vehicles to each police station and police teams led by a gazetted officer and two SHOs patrol in area from 2-5 km inside the border fence,” said DSP Parvesh Chopra. He said the police also formed village defence committees involving public representatives besides cops. A village police officer remains in the village along with respectable people of the town from 8 pm to 8 am.

“Whenever they saw or observe the movements of drones, they issued an alert to the police and also share information with the BSF. Then a joint search operation is launched to recover drugs or nab accused who came near the spot for retrieving drugs.