Night shelter, Yatri Niwas in Amritsar cry for attention

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, November 25

Though a Raen Basera (night shelter) and a Yatri Niwas at Gol Bagh are equipped with whole infrastructure, their poor maintenance irks homeless and visitors in the city.

The two facilities have dirty beds, stinky rooms and filthy surroundings, but still around 12 to 15 persons stay here during the night.

A hall of the Yatri Niwas.

Earlier, the administration used to run a night shelter at Karam Singh Ward of Old Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in the Civil Lines. This night shelter was shifted to the Raen Basera in Gol Bagh.

When the temperature dips, the administration shifts beggars and homeless from roads to the night shelter every winter. This year, the practice has not started yet as the temperature is moderate. At present, there is only one beggar in Raen Basera. The municipal corporation is renovating the Raen Basera building to accommodate more homeless. The poor and homeless avoid staying here as the building is dilapidated.

Workers give a whitewash coat to the Raen Basera building at Gol Bagh in Amritsar.

“The building is being whitewashed. We have all the required infrastructure. All who need shelter would be accommodated,” said Kamal Kumar, an official.

The MC also runs a Yatri Niwas for visitors in a building adjoining the Raen Basera. The Yatri Niwas has a hall with 14 beds. It has three separate bedrooms for families and women visitors. Railway passengers, generally migrant workers, use this facility.

“We accommodate around 12 to 15 visitors at Yatri Niwas. Families and women also stay here. It is better than lying on the railway platform. Here we provide beds, sheets and blankets. Last night, a 16-member family stayed here. The homeless, who come at Raen Basera, are also accommodated here in the main hall,” said an attendant at the Yatri Niwas.

The hygiene and maintenance of the Raen Basera and Yatri Niwas also needs improvement. The rooms are stinky and beds are unclean in both the facilities. There is no arrangement for potable water for visitors.

During a recent visit, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Rahul noticed the flaws and instructed officials to streamline the functioning of Raen Basera and Yatri Niwas.

He told officials to provide new beds, an RO equipped water coolers and focus on the maintenance of rooms in both the facilities. Raen Basera and Yatri Niwas also face shortage of staff. There is no watchman or an MC employee at the facilities during the night.