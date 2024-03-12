Nijjar opens hospital’s OPD

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 11

Amritsar South MLA Inderbir Singh Nijjar inaugurated the city OPD of Ivy hospital at Rana Diagnostics centre here on Sunday.

Senior doctors from the departments of cardiology, neurology, neurosurgery and orthopedics would remain present at the centre for the benefit of patients, stated the hospital management.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr Parminder Rana of Rana Diagnostics Centre said: “Our motto is to provide all kinds of diagnostic services at affordable costs to patients.” He said the state government was committed to providing better health services to the public, thus apart from upgrading infrastructure at government hospitals, it was also motivating private hospitals to reach out to the maximum number of people. `

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Inderbir Singh Nijjar