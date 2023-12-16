Nikita Puri from Khalsa College is Voice of Punjab

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 15

Nikita Puri, a student of Khalsa College Amritsar (KCA), has won the PTC ‘Voice of Punjab’ Season 14. Principal Dr Mehal Singh, while congratulating Nikita Puri, praised her all-round performance.

The Department of Youth Welfare and Cultural Activities informed that Nikita has also won various university positions in folk and light classical events. She had also been conferred ‘College Colour’ during the session 2022-23. The principal and staff wished Nikita Puri well for her future prospects in music. “Her performances have been both heartfelt and captivating,” said Dr Mehal Singh.