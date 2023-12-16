Nikita Puri from Khalsa College is Voice of Punjab

Amritsar, December 15
Nikita Puri, a student of Khalsa College Amritsar (KCA), has won the PTC ‘Voice of Punjab’ Season 14. Principal Dr Mehal Singh, while congratulating Nikita Puri, praised her all-round performance.
The Department of Youth Welfare and Cultural Activities informed that Nikita has also won various university positions in folk and light classical events. She had also been conferred ‘College Colour’ during the session 2022-23. The principal and staff wished Nikita Puri well for her future prospects in music. “Her performances have been both heartfelt and captivating,” said Dr Mehal Singh.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israeli strike on school kills Al Jazeera cameraman in Gaza, wounds reporter
Cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa and correspondent Wael Dahdouh had...
Disruptions loom over winter session as security breach standoff persists
Opposition presses for HM’s statement; probe on: Govt
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...