Nine booked for attacking STF team

Amritsar, September 24
A team of the Special Task Force (STF) was attacked by family members of a drug peddler identified as Deepak Singh at his residence in the Maqboolpura area here yesterday.
According to the police, Deepak was wanted in connection with a case registered in March this year. The police have booked Deepak and his family members on the charge of attacking the STF team. Besides Deepak, others booked include, his wife Ramandeep Kaur, Aman, Dilpreet Kaur, Arshpreet Kaur, Major Singh, Jashanpreet Kaur, Deepak’s brother Gopi and Gopi.
Sub-inspector Dilbagh Singh of the STF said when their team raided Deepak’s residence to arrest him, he and his family members restrained officials from performing their duty.
The police have registered a case under Sections 225, 511, 294, 353, 186 and 341 of IPC against them.
