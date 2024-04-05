Nishan-e-Sikhi student secures 7th rank in NDA entrance exam

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 4

Sehajpreet Singh, a student of the NDA wing of Nishan-e-Sikh Institute of Science and Training, Khadoor Sahib being run by Baba Sewa Singh, head of the Kar Sewa sect, has secured the seventh rank in the NDA exam after clearing the written test and SSB.

Maj Gen Balwinder Singh (VSM), Director of the NDA wing, said he would start his training from July this year. Maj Gen Balwinder Singh said that Sehajpreet had brought laurels to the institute and done his parents proud. He is a student of the 8th course of the institute. Till date, 22 students of the Nishan-e-Sikhi have been selected in the Army and are serving in various capacities. Baba Sewa Singh appreciated the hard work and sincerity of the students.

Group Captain Baljit Singh said that in the coming session, Nishan-e-Sikhi is going to start training for girls too. The other students of the institute who got remarkable positions in the NDA are Dharwinder Singh (148), Sidakpreet Singh (381) and Balrup Singh (458).

Baba Sewa Singh blessed the students with a bright future in life.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Khadoor Sahib #Sikhs #Tarn Taran