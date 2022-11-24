No approval to ‘Dastaan-e-Sirhind’ movie yet, clarifies SGPC

Amritsar, November 23
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has clarified that they have not given any approval to the film, ‘Dastaan-e-Sirhind’.
SGPC spokesperson Harbhajan Singh Vakta has issued an official statement making it clear that the SGPC takes such decisions only after thoroughly reviewing every aspect of a film if it pertains to Sikh history.
