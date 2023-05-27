No arrest yet in gangster Jarnail Singh murder case

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 26

Even after three days, the police were still empty hand in the broad daylight murder of an alleged gangster Jarnail Singh in Sathiala falling under the Beas police station here.

Yesterday, in a social media post, the Bambiha group had claimed the responsibility of the murder while adding that Bawinder Singh, alias Doni Bal of Sathiala, and Gopi Mahal had shot Jarnail Singh dead. The social media post also pointed out that Jarnail Singh belonged to their anti-Jaggu Khoti and Harry Chatha group.

Nevertheless, the police was verifying the credentials of the social media post and taking the help of cyber cell in this connection. The police said the post may have been uploaded to mislead the police. The police had already nominated Doni Bal in the case though it was yet to make any arrest. The police have been conducting raids to nab the suspects behind the brutal killing.

According to information, Doni Bal had come out from jail on bail around four months ago and he was underground since then. The police had questioned his family members to know his whereabouts.

The accused had used 9mm pistols for shooting Jarnail Singh dead. The police confiscated 17 empty shells of bullets from the spot.

Ajit Singh, father of the deceased, told the police that he along with his son Jarnail Singh had gone to flour mill for grinding grains to be used in fodder for the cattle. He said as they reached at the flour mill, four persons came in a car. They had covered faces and started indiscriminate firing at Jarnail Singh. He fell on the ground. As he raised the alarm, the armed assailants escaped from the spot. He said he rushed his son to hospital where doctors declared him dead.