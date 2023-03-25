No breakthrough in Ajnala robbery case

Amritsar, March 24
The Ajnala police are still groping in the dark in the robbery incident in which the house of a jeweller in Ajanala was looted two days ago.
The police have obtained the CCTV footage from outside the jeweller’s house where two bike-borne persons had parked their motorcycle before entering the house. However, they are yet to identify the suspects. They had claimed to be members of the Jugnu gang.
Suspects claimed to be Jugnu gang members
- Two armed robbers looted a jeweller’s house in broad daylight in Ajnala on Wednesday. Aatish Dhawan, the complainant, told the police that he and other members of the family were present in the house when two bike-borne persons entered the house
- He said his wife was working in the kitchen when one of the suspects pointed a datar and a pistol at her. The family members were held hostage
- He said one of the suspects claimed to be a member of the Jugnu gang. He said they broke open the wardrobe and decamped with Rs 2 lakh of cash and gold jewellery worth lakhs
Ajnala police station SHO Jasjit Singh said the police teams have making efforts to identify and nab the suspects.
Ajnala DSP Sanjiv Kumar said raids to nab the suspects are under way.
