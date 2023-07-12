No breakthrough in Amritsar Pungrain wheat dacoity case

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 11

The Amritsar Rural Police have failed to make any breakthrough in the Pungrain godown dacoity case in which around 30 persons had stolen the government wheat from Nave Nag village after detaining six security guards on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

This is the second such incident at the same godown. A similar incident had occurred around four years ago.

A preliminary probe in the case revealed that the trucks had gone towards the Tarn Taran side after taking away 1,063 bags of government wheat containing 531 quintals of grains on two trucks.

Harmandeep Singh, an official of Pungrain, told the police that the grains procured by the Punjab Government firm was kept in the open plinth storage facility on Jahangir Road near Nave Naag village in Majitha subdivision here.

There were six security guards — Vijay Kumar, Jagpreet Singh, Jagir Singh, Kewal Singh, Sunny Singh and Satpal Singh — at the godown when around 30 persons armed with pistols, sharp-edged and blunt weapons entered the godown by jumping over the walls around 12.15am on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

He said the armed persons detained them and locked them in a room and threatened to kill them in case they raised an alarm or call anyone. Then they uploaded two trucks with wheat bags and fled from the spot.

The police had registered a case under Sections 395 (dacoity), 342 (illegal detention), 148 and 149 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against unknown persons.

Lovepreet Singh, SHO, Majitha police station, said no breakthrough could be made in the case so far. Police teams have been scanning the footage of CCTV cameras to find clues about the perpetrators.