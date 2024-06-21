No breakthrough in Lakhowal murder case yet

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 20

Even after 20 days of killing of a youth at Lakhowal village in Ajnala here, the police have failed to make any breakthrough in the case so far. Deep Inder Singh, alias Deepu Lakhowalia, was shot dead by two bike-borne armed assailants outside his haveli in the village.

The incident occurred on the eve of the 18th Lok Sabha polls. Agitated over the incident, residents of the village had boycotted the polls.

Hours after the killing, members of the Bambiha-Rana Kandowalia gang had taken the responsibility of the murder on social media while indicating that it was the outcome of a gang war between the Bambiha and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gangs.

In a social media post, gangster Doni Bal had taken the responsibility while alleging that Deep Inder was a member of the rival Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang and had given shelter to those who had killed Rana Kandowalia.

It claimed that Lakhowalia was killed by their accomplice Billa Mange Wala. Lakhowalia had around eight criminal cases, including attempt to murder, kidnapping, robbery, besides one under the Arms Act, registered against him and was currently out on bail.

However, the police had pointed out that they cannot trust the social media posts as they could be misleading to save the actual perpetrators unless they find some evidence in it.

DIG, Amritsar Border Range, Rakesh Kaushal said the police teams were working on the case. “I can only say that we are inching closer to crack the case and accused would soon be behind the bars,” the DIG added.

