No chance to make STPs functional as state govt refuses to release funds

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 1

As the state government has denied release of a Rs 10 crore grant for the repair of the two sewage treatment plants (STPs) in Tarn Taran, there is no possibility to restart the functioning of these facilities soon. These STPs have remained non-functional for more than a year.

The two STPs treat waste water. The treated water is used for irrigating crops in fields by farmers of nearby villages. The project of Rs 24.43 crore STPs was sanctioned for the town in the 2016 by the state government. One of the 9 MLD STPs situated on the Palasaur road was constructed at the cost of Rs 15 crore. It started functioning in 2017. The other 4 MLD STP situated on the Kajikot road was constructed at the cost of 9.43 crore. It started functioning in August, 2021.

Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal, Tarn Taran MLA, inspected both the STPs an year ago. At that time, he assured that both the STPs would start functioning soon.

Besides, the administration has not deployed any watchman at the STP sites. Thieves have stolen the main gate, door and window panes and machinery from the STP on the Kajikot road.

Rajesh Sharma, SDM, Patti, who holds the additional charge of the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban), when contacted said the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board had sent Rs 10 crore proposal to the state government for the replacement of the stolen items and machinery of the STPs, but the authorities concerned had denied release of the grant. He said there was no possibility to make the STPs functional.

