No end in sight to traffic mess in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 20

Despite anti-encroachment drives held from time to time by the Amritsar Municipal Corporation, haphazardly parked vehicles and vendors continue to rule the roost on city roads. Commuters still have very little space to move on leading to congestion. Most of the city roads witness long traffic jams during the festival season. Residents have been discussing traffic woes on social media platforms and asking the administration to provide a sustainable solution.

Residents claim that encroachments, haphazardly parked vehicles, vendors, poor road infrastructure, violation of traffic rules and bare-minimum space for parking are some of the main reasons behind regular traffic jams. Various government agencies and authorities needed to coordinate and chalk out a plan to get rid of traffic congestions, said local resident Mandeep Singh.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Amandeep Kaur and the ACP Traffic, Amritsar, held a meeting with in-charges and staff of all traffic zones at the office Traffic Police, Amritsar, at Bhandari Bridge.

A joint operation was conducted by employees of the municipal corporation and policemen. Traffic staff in-charge of traffic zones removed illegal encroachments on roads and footpaths by shopkeepers and vendors from Sultanwind Chowk and Shaheed Sahib to Chatiwind Chowk to Bularia Park back from Sultanwind Chowk to Sau Futti Chowk. During this operation, the illegal encroachments made by shopkeepers and vendors on the roads and footpaths were removed and an appeal was made that due to the Diwali festival, traffic on the roads would be much higher, so they should not keep their goods outside on the roads and footpaths.