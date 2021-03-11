No end to Chinese strings despite ban

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 17

Despite ban on the sale and purchase of acrylic string (Chinese string), its sale in the local market continues with impunity.

Prolong weekend with the Independence Day falling on Monday offered ample time to people to enjoy kite-flying. Varinder Kumar, a resident, said he suffered a deep cut in his finger due to the Chinese thread. I had to undergo four stitches on one of his fingers, he added.

With the kite-flying season just round the corner, the district administration along with the police commissionerate need to tighten the noose around those who are selling acrylic string. All-out strict efforts are needed to curb the sale and use of the plastic kite-flying thread, which is also known as the ‘Chinese dor ‘in the local parlance.

Over the years the government departments were seen wanting in front of the violators who sell and flew kites with the prohibited strong with impunity.

A large number of accidents were recorded in different parts of the city with the elevated road being the most vulnerable.