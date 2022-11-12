No end to illegal sand mining, 1 nabbed

Amritsar, November 11
Illegal sand mining is going on unabated in many parts of the border belt. Despite continuous seizures made by the Punjab Police and mining officials, there is no end to the activity in the area.
A team of the police stumbled upon an illegal sand pit where it was being excavated. The police have arrested a driver of the JCB machine from the spot, while another person fled the spot with a sand-laden tractor-trailer.
The arrested person has been identified as Beant Singh of Chak Dogra village in Ajnala, while the absconder was identified as Kuldeep Singh of Kaakar village.
ASI Pargat Singh said a case under the Mines and Minerals (Regulation and Development) Act-1957 and the IPC was registered in this connection. He said the police got a tip-off that accused Kuldeep Singh was involved in illegal mining. Following this, a police team along with Mining Department officials raided the spot. A huge pit (110-feet long, 120-feet wide and 30-feet deep) was found there.
