No fogging done in our areas: Residents

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 14

Despite tall claims of the Amritsar Municipal Corporation, fogging is not being conducted in all the wards of the city. The MC has six autorickshaw-mounted fogging machines and 43 hand fogging machines.

Officials of the MC health wing claimed that they had prepared a roaster and fogging was being conducted as per the schedule. The officials said workers carrying manual machines were conducting fogging in each ward twice a week while autorickshaw-mounted machines were visiting every ward once a week.

However, residents of several localities on Majitha Road, GT Road and inner city areas allege that no one has visited their ward.

MC Health Officer Dr Rama said, “It may be true if someone claims that fogging is not being conducted in his street. But our 40 workers deputed to conduct fogging are working double shifts and visiting each ward. Volunteers and social activists in the area make them aware of the disease-prone areas. We get a list of hotspots from the Civil Surgeon’s office and we conduct fogging in those areas on priority.”

Health officials claimed that they were receiving a lot of calls from Chheharta area, so they focused on some localities where breeding of mosquitoes was reported.