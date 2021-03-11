No let-up in deaths due to drug abuse in Punjab's border districts

Amritsar, May 12
Another drug abuse victim lost his life due to alleged drug overdose in Rorawal village here. He was identified as Shamsher Singh (32), who recently came from Bihar. He is survived by his wife and three daughters.
On the complaint of Balwinder Kaur, his mother, the police have booked two for culpable homicide.
They were identified as Rajbir Singh, alias Ravi, and Gurjit Singh, alias Geeta, who live in his neighbourhood and were allegedly involved in the illegal trade. They were arrested by the police.
The victim’s mother said her son Shamsher Singh went to the accused’s house on Tuesday afternoon after having his meal. He said later, they came and said that something had happened to him. She alleged that the accused gave him some drug which led to his death. The police said a case has been registered under Section 304 of the IPC and handed over the body to the family after autopsy.
ASI Satnam Singh, IO, said the exact cause for death would be ascertained after the autopsy report arrives. He said Shamsher and his cousin had recently returned from Bihar.
Not the first time
- May 10, 2022: Satwinder Singh (21), son of Surjit Singh of Mehindipur village in Khemkaran border area, died of drug overdose. Satwinder was fond of kabaddi and well built, but fell into the drug trap. He was found lying unconscious in the fields
- May 2: A 40-year-old man died of drug overdose in Kale Ghanupur area. This was the third death due to drugs in the family. The victim was also infected with HIV due to alleged sharing of syringes for consumption of drugs. Family members of the deceased the victim fell into the deadly trap around three years ago. He used to consume medicinal drugs besides smack and heroin. Earlier, his father and brother, too, had died due to consumption of illegal drugs
- The same day, drugs claimed two lives in the Tarn Taran area as well. One of the deceased was a resident of Alawalpur village and the second was from Manochahal Kalan village. Alawalpur village resident identified as Rupinderjit Singh (38) had gone missing. His father Bakhshish Singh said some unidentified person took him to some undisclosed location and he did not return after that. On Tuesday morning, his body was recovered from the outskirts of Pandori Gola village. The other victim of drug over doze was identified as Bikram Singh (30). He was found dead at his farmhouse
- March 19: A man, identified as Simarjit Singh, allegedly died of drug overdose at Rumana Chak village in Amritsar
