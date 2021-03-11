No let-up in deaths due to drug abuse in Punjab's border districts

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 12

Another drug abuse victim lost his life due to alleged drug overdose in Rorawal village here. He was identified as Shamsher Singh (32), who recently came from Bihar. He is survived by his wife and three daughters.

On the complaint of Balwinder Kaur, his mother, the police have booked two for culpable homicide.

They were identified as Rajbir Singh, alias Ravi, and Gurjit Singh, alias Geeta, who live in his neighbourhood and were allegedly involved in the illegal trade. They were arrested by the police.

The victim’s mother said her son Shamsher Singh went to the accused’s house on Tuesday afternoon after having his meal. He said later, they came and said that something had happened to him. She alleged that the accused gave him some drug which led to his death. The police said a case has been registered under Section 304 of the IPC and handed over the body to the family after autopsy.

ASI Satnam Singh, IO, said the exact cause for death would be ascertained after the autopsy report arrives. He said Shamsher and his cousin had recently returned from Bihar.

