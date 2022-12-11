No let-up in snatching incidents in city

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, December 10

Though the police claimed to have initiated the steps for nailing snatchers, there has been no decline in the number of cases in the city.

Ironically, residents claimed that the number of instances is much higher as many a times, the victims do not approach the police due to the alleged discouraging attitude of cops at the police stations.

In the latest, three persons were robbed by six-bike borne snatchers in the Golden Avenue area late last night.

Ashish Kumar, a resident of Dharampura locality near Joura Phatak (twin railway crossing) told the police that he, along with his cousin Yash of Sundar Nagar and a friend Mohammad Wasim of New Partap Nagar area, had gone to attend the marriage at a hotel on Sau footi (100-feet) road. On their way back, six bike-borne persons snatched their mobiles pointing weapons at them and sped away.

The Mohkampura police have registered a case under Sections 341, 379- B (2), 149, 149 of the IPC.

Similar instances were reported on November 21 and November 24. Two brothers were returning on bike after attending a marriage function when they robbed of their mobiles and purse by six armed snatchers on two bikes on November 21. Three days later, a man Bhupinder Singh was robbed of his scooter on point of sharp edged weapons when he was returning home from his shop. These instances occurred near 100-feet road area.

An accomplice of an alleged snatcher was nabbed by the onlookers near IG Border range office in posh Ranjit Avenue locality yesterday when a youth tried to snatch mobile phone from a girl.

Sometimes, the snatching cases turn fatal for victims. In May this year, a tourist woman was pulled out of an auto-rickshaw by snatchers while snatching her purse. A Gujarat resident, she had suffered critical injuries.

The people feel that the holy city was no longer safe for people, especially while travelling in the late evening. Traders, women and tourists are primary target of the snatchers. Recently, a medical store owner was looted by an armed person on Court road. Nevertheless, the suspect was later arrested by the police.

Jaskaran Singh, Police Commissioner said the drug abuse is one of the major cause of unabated snatching incidents. “Curbing petty crimes including snatchings are among my priorities after joining the office in the city. We are devising new ways to find solution to the menace,” he said.