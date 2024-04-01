No medicines in hospitals: Staff union to Punjab CM

Amritsar, March 31
Employees Welfare Association at Civil Hospital here has appealed the chief minister to look into the issue of non-availability of medicines at hospitals.
In a letter to the CM, the association said he had made a statement that a certain kind of medicines would be given free to patients at all government hospitals after January 26. The association stated even after two months, these medicines were not available at the hospitals.
Association leader Rakesh Sharma said, “The government had also issued funds for purchase of medicines, but it is not clear why these were not made available to the public.”
