No party-specific wave in Amritsar West constituency

Amritsar, January 30

Even as the assembly election is just round the corner, there seems no party-specific wave in the Amritsar West constituency.

With restrictions still in place on holding public rallies and meetings keeping in view the Covid-19 threat, voters have maintained silence over their choice of candidates.

Voters maintain silence over choice of candidates

Though traditionally this is a pro-Congress seat, there is no denying upsurge in the popularity of the AAP. SAD has fielded its candidate following the ending of their alliance with the BJP, which in alliance with the Punjab Lok Congress has declared Kumar Amit, an advocate and son of BJP leader Kewal Kumar, as its candidate.

Moreover, residents are also dissatisfied with the Congress government, which has failed to address the basic issues of the constituency, primarily of rampant drug abuse, deteriorating law and order, unemployment and revival of industry.

The Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee has retained its faith in the three-time MLA Raj Kumar Verka – one time from Verka (in 2002) and two times (in 2012 and 2017) from the Amritsar West constituency. SAD has fielded Dr Dalbir Singh Verka from here. He had won against him in 2007 from the Verka constituency, which was rechristened as Amritsar (East) constituency.

Dr Jasbir Singh is contesting from the Aam Aadmi Party. The AAP had remained third in the 2017 Assembly poll with 23.17 per cent votes, while the BJP had secured the second position with 23.82 per cent votes. The AAP has since got some base here.

A senior political leader of a party wishing not to be named observes that voters are silent and seem to be in the mood for change. They are not looking at face of the candidate but want to give a chance to a new party while referring to the AAP.

A farmer leader residing in Chheharta area said there was no denying an upsurge in the popularity of AAP in Punjab and this is also true for the Amritsar West constituency. “However, the constituency has a history of going with a strong face,” he added. Next two weeks would help in gauging which direction the wind is blowing.

Anuradha, a housewife in Putlighar area, said consecutive governments had failed to address their basic problems and this time they would vote for change.