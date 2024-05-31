No point in voting for party with uncertain future: BJP spokesperson

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, May 30

“Remember what Rahul Gandhi had said? He had said India is a union of states. And the same thing is being said by Amritpal Singh. There are many in Pakistan who want Rahul Gandhi to become the Prime Minister,” said RP Singh, national Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson while addressing a press conference here today.

Singh was replying to a query regarding Amritpal Singh, chief of Waris Punjab De organisation, who is contesting as an Independent candidate from Khadoor Sahib constituency. Singh said, “There are many in Pakistan who chant the slogan of Arvind Kejriwal Zindabad. Interestingly, the very first article of the Indian Constitution reads, India, that is Bharat, shall be a union of states.”

Though Singh did not mention the context in which he had made this statement, he made it sound like calling India, a union of states was sort of “anti-national”.

The BJP leader claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) might end up losing its recognition from the Election Commission of India as a case against the party had been registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). “There is no point in giving vote to a party which has an uncertain future,” he said.

He said, “AAP leaders are saying one thing in Punjab and another as soon as they cross the state borders because they are in alliance with the Congress.”

Answering another query regarding the release of Bandi Singhs, RP Singh said, “If only they ask for forgiveness in writing, the Central Government can consider it.”

This contradicts RP Singh’s statement because Home Minister Amit Shah had recently stated that Bandi Singhs cannot be forgiven considering the fact that six of the nine Sikh prisoners were convicts in former Chief Minister Beant Singh assassination case.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Pakistan #Rahul Gandhi