No progress in bank robbery case

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 20

A day after the sensational robbery in which Punjab National Bank’s Kathunangal branch was robbed by two masked armed man, the police were still groping in the dark.

The police have been scanning the CCTV cameras in the area while picking up the call dump to find clues about the perpetrators. The CCTV cameras and pictures of the suspects were circulated all over the state for their identification.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Manmohan Singh said investigations were still underway while there were no clues about the perpetrators till now.

Two armed persons decamped with Rs 17.75 lakh from the Kathunangal branch of Punjab National Bank in Amritsar after holding the staff and customers hostage on Monday. The entire incident was captured on the CCTV camera. Ironically, the bank was located just 500 metres from the Kathunangal police station. Also there was no security guard deputed at the bank to thwart such incidents.

Rohin Babbar, manager of the bank, said the accused had entered the bank around 10.55 am. One of them stood guard at the entrance while his accomplice took the entire staff hostage at gunpoint.

The unidentified armed person threatened to shoot the head cashier while pointing a pistol at him. He asked the staff to hand over the cash to him. Later, he put the entire cash into a polythene bag and fled from the spot on a white-coloured scooter.

The DSP said the scooter’s number plate was coloured white by the accused in order to avoid identification.