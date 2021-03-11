No proper hockey turf for budding players in district

Neeraj Bagga
Amritsar, August 17
Despite five players of the district being part of the national hockey team, the city was yet to get a modern AstroTurf to train budding players.
Currently, players practice on the AstroTurf at Guru Nanak Dev University’s hockey ground, which has outlived its life.
Five players of the Indian hockey team — vice captain Harmanpreet Singh, who belongs to Timmowal village, Gurjant Singh, a native of Khalaira village, Shamsher Singh, a resident of Attari village, Dilpreet Singh and Jugraj Singh both of Butala village — are bonafide residents of the district.
Veteran hockey players and experts feel that international-level players cannot be produced without the availability of AstroTurf.
Patrons of Amritsar Vikas Manch (AVM) Kulwant Singh Ankhi, Manmohan Singh Brar and Harjap Singh Aujla said a very strong reason behind the success of these players was that the holy city was provided with AstroTurf for the first time in 2008.
Hardip Singh Chahal, president, Rajwinder Singh Gill, general secretary besides Nishan Singh and Michael, members of the manch, said the last time the Sports Authority of India (SAI) got replaced the turf was in 2013.
They said the turf had outlived its life and needed to be replaced. They said presently an AstroTurf costs about Rs seven crore. They AVM shot off a communique to the government urging it to provide new AstroTurf at the earliest to budding hockey players.
As per experts, AstroTurf lasts for nearly nine years. So it is prudent to replace it with a modern one. The present condition of the ground was deplorable and players could not train on it.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
19 dead, five missing in flashfloods, landslides triggered by rain in Himachal
Maximum damage reported from Mandi, Kangra and Chamba distri...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Chandigarh International Airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh: Bhagwant Mann
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...