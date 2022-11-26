No repressive tactics, says MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal on dharna by differently abled in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran, November 25
AAP MLA from Tarn Taran Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal has called the dharna staged outside his residence in town for the last five days by differently abled persons as a politically motivated move to pressurise the administration.
AAP MLA Dr Sohal, while addressing newsmen here on Friday, said the Municipal Council had not removed any differently abled woman employee. He said the women employees whom the leaders of the differently abled persons were claiming to represent were actually employees with some private company and that they were recruited as sanitary workers (safai sewaks). The MLA denied removing the two differently abled women employees by the Municipal Council but said that the civic body was ready to give them work as sanitary workers.
The dharna by the differently abled persons entered its fifth day on Friday. Lakhbir Singh Saini, state president of the Punjab Diviang Action Committee condemned the move saying that the administration was threatening to remove dharna from outside the MLA’s residence. He said they were fearing that the administration might use force to remove them from the dharna site forcefully at night and they were ready to face the repressive tactics of the administration.
