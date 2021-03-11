No respite: Blistering heatwave continues unabated in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, June 7

The intense heatwave accompanied by loo has hugely affected the general life in the city, as is evident from deserted roads and market places. A mere look at public places such as the bus stand and the railway station is enough to reveal the impact of the blistering heat on the general public life.

With schools and colleges already closed for the summer holidays, residents are preferring to stay indoors during the day. However, there are many others such as working people, traffic cops and daily wagers who cannot afford such luxury.

Another visible indictor of the heatwave are the crowded BRTS buses. The same air-conditioned buses which ran with nearly half of their capacity prior to the summer season are now packed to its full capacity. While the maximum day time temperature hovers around 44° C at noon, the loo forces people to stay indoors till late in the evening. As a result, the usual hustle and bustle at market places is missing.

For the time being, the only solace is that the frequency of power cuts is low and people can stay comfortably in air-conditioners and fans. However, this happiness might be short-lived as paddy transplantation begins next week and the demand for power will increase.

As there are no predictions for rain next week, residents have no respite in sight from the blistering heatwave.

Meanwhile, medical experts have advised residents to increase water intake and eat a healthy diet with low proteins.

Civil Surgeon Dr Charanjit Singh said people should cover their head with a cap or a cloth while going out.

He said people should wear light coloured clothes and carry a water bottle with them. He also advised those with medical conditions to take extra caution during the day.