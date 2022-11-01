No shortage of DAP fertiliser

Amritsar, October 31
As the sowing of wheat crop has already begun and farmers are relatively comfortable this year as they are not facing any shortage of DAP fertiliser. The fear of fertiliser shortage was widespread during the wheat sowing season last year.
As a result of the shortage, a bag of DAP with an MRP of Rs 1,200 was being sold for Rs 1,800 per bag last year. Officials of the Agriculture Department said that all arrangements for wheat sowing had been made and farmers would not face any problem this year.
