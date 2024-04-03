 No-show during first two days of wheat procurement in Amritsar : The Tribune India

  • Amritsar
  • No-show during first two days of wheat procurement in Amritsar

No-show during first two days of wheat procurement in Amritsar

No-show during first two days of wheat procurement in Amritsar

Bhagtanwala grain market in Amritsar on Tuesday. Sunil kumar



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 2

No produce has arrived at grain markets in the district during the first two days of wheat crop procurement by the government.

District mandi officials said the government has constituted 11 sub-yards and 38 grain markets in the district for the procurement of wheat crop.

However, during the first two days of procurement, none of the sub-yards or the grain markets has witnessed arrival of wheat produce from the agricultural fields.

The officials said given the fact that the wheat crop has not fully ripened and has more moisture content, the arrival of crop can only be expected after April 2.

Chief agriculture officer Jatinder Singh Gill said: “Most likely the harvesting of wheat fields is expected to pick up pace after Baisakhi celebrations on April 14.”

He said crop has been cultivated on nearly 1.88 lakh hectares in the district. The total wheat yield in the district is expected to touch 9.40 lakh MT. The officials said wheat procurement would be done by four state agencies and the FCI.

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service

