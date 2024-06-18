No sign of respite from heat, power demand up

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 17

As there has been no sign of respite from the scorching heat over the last many days, power demand has gone up forcing PSPCL, border zone, to regulate the distribution of power supply for agriculture.

Satinder Sharma, Chief Engineer, PSPCL, said tubewell connections were being given 8-hour power supply during the ongoing paddy season. The 11 kV agriculture feeders are divided into three groups and each group is given supply in different time slots.

Satwant Singh, a resident of Lakshmi Vihar on the Majitha road, said there was around day-long load shedding from 11 am to 8 pm and again frequent power cuts on Saturdays in his area. Low voltage at night is another cause for concern for the area residents. “How can one go to his office or work the next day after a sleepless night,” he asked.

Residents are using various methods to beat the heat. They are avoiding going out of their stores, offices, houses, shops and other commercial establishments in the afternoon hours which are the hottest ones of the day. The sale of iced cold drinks, sherbat, ice candies, ice creams and other eatables has gone up. Similarly, the sale of air coolers and air-conditioners has also increased.

