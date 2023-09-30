Nodal, cluster officers to check stubble burning in district: DC

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 29

The district administration claimed to have made necessary arrangements to prevent and deal with incidents of stubble burning as per the guidelines of Punjab Government. Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar stated that the state government is providing environment-friendly agricultural tools to the farmers on subsidised rates and it is now possible to grow wheat crop without burning the paddy straw in the fields. He said that the district administration has appointed nodal officers in 776 villages to prevent the burning of crop residue. Apart from nodal officers, 50 cluster officers have also been appointed subdivision-wise. He said that besides spreading awareness among farmers, these teams will also take legal action in case of farm fires.

The DC appealed to the farmers to plough the paddy straw in the fields. Talwar said that the farmers who cooperate with the district administration will be specially honoured. A large number of awareness camps are being organised in schools and colleges about the damages caused by stubble burning. By organising village-level camps, more and more farmers are being informed about the surface seeder machine with the help of which farmers can sow wheat without burning crop stubble.

