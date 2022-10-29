Non-teaching employees seek revised pay scales

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 28

Members of the Non-teaching Employees’ Union (NEU) of DAV College held a protest against the non-implementation of the revised pay scales, under the Sixth Pay Commission. The union has long been demanding the implementation of the revised

wages and had pursued this demand since last year, when teacher unions were raising the issue of seventh pay commission wage hike.

Union president Nitin Sharma said the long pending demand of implementing revised pay scales and other allowances as per the notifications issued under the Sixth Pay Commission had been ignored yet again by the present government. “The previous government had delayed the issue for five years and now the AAP government continues with the same approach towards non-teaching employees of higher educational institutions. The government should also pay heed to the welfare of the rights of the non-teaching employees. Our demands include immediate release of wages as per the Sixth Pay commission, upgrade of medical allowance from Rs 350 to Rs 500, house rent allowance from 15 per cent to 20 per cent and filling up of vacant posts. We also seek regularisation of the employees working on contact basis for the past three years and more,” he said.

This issue has now picked up in the wake of AAP government’s announcement of implementing the Seventh Pay Commission pay grades for college teachers and regularisation of school teachers. Members of the Private College Non-teaching Employees’ Union, Punjab, has given a call to its district units to continue with a series of protests, raising these demands, which according to Nitin, will be implemented until any decision by government is announced.