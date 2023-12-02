Non-teaching staff of GNDU hold protest

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 1

The Guru Nanak Dev University Non-Teaching Employees Association organised its first general body meeting to thank all the non-teaching employees, officers and elected its new team. In the first general body meeting, Hardeep Singh Nagra, president of the association, stated that they were committed to fight for the rights and legitimate demands of the non-teaching employees. The demands include implementation of old pension scheme, outstanding instalments of DA and release of government grant of Rs 300 crore to GNDU.

A protest march was also organised and slogans were raised against the state government. While Raman Batra, Mohandeep Singh and Satnam Singh were nominated as members. In his address on the occasion, president Hardeep Singh Nagra stated that non-teaching employees and officials did not believe in any kind of conflict with workers. He said the entire non-teaching workers were dedicated to the prosperity, welfare, development and better future of the university students. He gave a message to the non-teaching community to participate in large number in the general body meetings and said that we should be ready to be a part of the state-wide movement launched by the working class against Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

The GNDU is a higher educational institution with a distinct status among the leading universities of the country, Hardeep Singh said. The university is entitled to receive a grant amount of Rs 300 crore. He said that it was the demand and need of the hour for the administrative block to be equipped with modern facilities.

